Bridge construction project on State Route 48 over Tannery Creek begins

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on Friday that work has begun on a $2.56 million project to replace the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County.

The new bridge will enhance safety, improve resiliency, and help ensure the continued flow of people and commerce along a vital roadway for Central New York motorists.

State Route 48 traverses the western side of the Oswego River from the City of Oswego to the northern end of Interstate 690 in Baldwinsville, providing access to the cities of Fulton, Oswego, and Syracuse, as well as the New York State Thruway.

“A safe and efficient transportation network is vital to the well-being of our communities and the continued growth of our economy,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project in Oswego County is another sign of New York State’s commitment to creating a 21st Century infrastructure that will benefit residents and visitors alike and keep Central New York Rising for many years to come.”

The project will replace the existing bridge, which was built in 1932, with a modern steel, multi-girder bridge that will have a higher clearance to reduce the potential for roadway flooding during severe weather. The new bridge will also include wide, 5-foot shoulders on either side to better accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

During preliminary construction activities, lane and shoulder closures with alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers will be utilized as necessary for daily operations. One lane in each direction will be available overnight during preliminary activities.

Bridge construction will take place in stages, requiring one lane to be closed to traffic throughout the bulk of the project. Alternating one-way traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.