Bridge Street ramp to I-690 east reopens after months of construction

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The on-ramp to I-690 east from Bridge Street near the Town of DeWitt/East Syracuse village line has reopened after eight months of construction.

Workers spent Wednesday morning moving equipment and barriers.

The Department of Transportation had a self-imposed deadline to re-open by the end of the year.

