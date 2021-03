ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYT-TV) — There is a traffic alert for drivers who use the Thompson Road bridges over Interstate 690 and the railroad in the City of Syracuse and the Village of East Syracuse.

A project is underway that will replace the concrete bridge decks and bearings. The project also includes the installation of new highway lighting along Interstate 690.

During construction, one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed. There could also be ramp closures from time to time.