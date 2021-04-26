Construction season underway; Projects happening around Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Warmer weather signifies the start to construction season in Central New York. Several road projects are underway throughout the region.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

CAMILLUS

Rehabilitation work on the bridge on Newport Road over Nine Mile Creek in the village of Camillus will begin Monday. A two-lane road will be shifted to one side of the bridge while the other side is constructed. This project is expected to be complete by the end of the 2021 construction season.

DEWITT

Drivers on I-481 northbound can expect delays as work on the bridge over Kinne Road begins between Exit 3 (Route 5/92) and Exit 4 (Interstate 690). Lane closures will occur throughout the project. Construction is expected to last about 4 weeks.

ITHACA

Work to rehabilitate the bridge on State Route 13 over Six Mile Creek in the City of Ithaca begins. The bridge, originally built in 1965, will get improvements to extend its life and improve resiliency. Work will take place overnights beginning at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize impacts to traffic.

The sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will be replaced, while the west side of the bridge will remain open to pedestrian traffic throughout the construction process.

Replacement of the approach slabs will require some weekend road closures but will not be scheduled on either May 22-24 or May 28-31, to accommodate Ithaca College and Cornell University graduation events. Traffic will be detoured onto Route 13A during the weekend closures. All work is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

OSWEGO

Several CSX railroads in Oswego will be getting upgrades.

Smith’s Beach Crossing: The road will be closed beginning Tuesday, April 27 to Thursday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The road will reopen to traffic each day at 5 p.m. and close again at 8 a.m.

Mitchell Street Crossing: The road will be closed beginning Tuesday, April 27 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, April 29 at 5 p.m.

East Avenue Crossing: The road will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 28 at 8 a.m. until Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m.