Crash on Junction Hinsdale Road in Camillus causes brief road closure

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash in Camillus caused a brief road closure on Friday.

The crash happened on NY-5 westbound at Junction Hinsdale Road in Camillus.

Camillus Police said that one person crashed after having, what looks like, mechanical issues with the vehicle. The driver lost control, crashed and has minor injuries.

The road was briefly closed due to debris in the roadway.

