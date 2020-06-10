Daytime ramp closures set for part of I-81, I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Motorists are asked to find alternate routes through Thursday as there will be some daytime ramp closures on part of Interstate 81 and Interstate 690.

Through June 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation will be repairing the Interstate 81 southbound ramp to Interstate 690 eastbound. This will cause lane closures on I-690 east from West Street to Catherine Street.

A detour will direct traffic to use Exit 18, which is the Harrison Street/Adams Street exit, and to re-enter I-81 northbound to access I-690 eastbound.