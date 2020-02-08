Downed power lines causing traffic issues in Dryden

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re traveling in or around Dryden, some downed power lines might lead you to take a detour.

The intersection f Route 13 and Route 38, which is by the Queen Diner, is closed due to several damaged power poles, leading to wires being down.

Detours are posted, and crews expect the intersection to be closed through Friday night as they work to make repairs.

