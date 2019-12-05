Eastbound lanes on West Adams Street closed due to water main break

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A water main break caused the eastbound lanes on West Adams Street between South Clinton and South Salina streets to be closed.

The lanes should be back open on Friday, but will close again during the overnight hours Friday and open back up Saturday afternoon once the road is repaired.

Detour signs are posted.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected