Eastbound lanes on West Adams Street closed due to water main break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A water main break caused the eastbound lanes on West Adams Street between South Clinton and South Salina streets to be closed.

The lanes should be back open on Friday, but will close again during the overnight hours Friday and open back up Saturday afternoon once the road is repaired.

Detour signs are posted.

