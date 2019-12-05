Eastbound lanes on West Adams Street closed due to water main break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A water main break caused the eastbound lanes on West Adams Street between South Clinton and South Salina streets to be closed.
The lanes should be back open on Friday, but will close again during the overnight hours Friday and open back up Saturday afternoon once the road is repaired.
Detour signs are posted.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App