Expect lane closure, delays on Old Route 57, beginning April 13

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County DOT is alerting Liverpool residents of a culvert replacement project that may impact their travels.

Beginning Monday, April 13 and running through Friday, May 1, drivers along Old Route 57/Oswego Road, between Wetzel Road and Pine Hollow Drive, can expect lane closures and delays as crews work to replace a culvert.

The DOT is reminding drivers to reduce their speed in the work zone.