Green Gateway Project begins on Route 48 in Oswego

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- One person was killed when a tractor-trailer rolled over just after 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

New York State Police say Talwinder Singh, 36, of Amherst, was driving north on Interstate 81 and struck a guide rail when he went to switch lanes. The tractor-trailer also struck a cement bridge abutment, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over onto State Route 11 below.