Green Gateway Project begins on Route 48 in Oswego

Traffic
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego’s Green Gateway Project begins Monday morning on Route 48. If you drive that road between Murray and Erie streets, leave yourself a little extra time. Work is expected to last for three to four weeks.

