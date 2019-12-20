I-81 north traffic ‘slow-moving’ near 481 south exit after crash

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If your traveling along Interstate 81 north near Cicero, expect delays after a crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic is slow-going if your heading north near exit 29S, which is the 481 south exit to Cicero.

Due to the crash, the left lane is closed on I-81 north, there have been no reports of injuries from the crash yet.

Make sure to give yourself ample time to get where you’re going.

