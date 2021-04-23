Interstate 481 lane closures begin April 26

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you drive along Interstate 481 in Onondaga County, we want to warn you of some upcoming road work.

The New York State Department of Transportation says that beginning April 26, at least one lane will be closed at all time on Interstate 481 northbound between Exit 3 (Route 5/92) and Exit 4 (Interstate 690) in the Town of DeWitt. The work will be done weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and crews will be making repairs to the Kinne Road bridge. The right lane of the Route 5/92 westbound ramp to I-481 north will also be closed for the duration of the project.

The work is expected to last four weeks.

