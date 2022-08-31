SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse will be closing lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Van Rensselaer Street beginning Wednesday, August 31, at 1 p.m. The project is to install a new water main pipe and valves at the intersection.

While work is underway, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction of the intersection. The project is expected to last eight hours.

Water services on West Genesee Street from North Geddes Street to Leavenworth Avenue will be impacted at this time.

The project start date is subject to change depending on the weather.