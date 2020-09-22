Milling project could cause delays for drivers on Route 57

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A milling and paving project could cause a delay in your commute this week for drivers in Clay.
Lanes on Route 57 between Calder Court and Route 31 will be closed while crews work on the roads. It began on Tuesday and will last until Friday, October 2, weather dependent.
Remember to watch your speeds in work zones and give yourself extra time.
