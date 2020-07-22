Milling project underway on Burnet Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A road reconstruction project began on Wednesday on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse, between South Townsend Street and Lodi Street.

Milling began on Wednesday and the project is expected to last about 10 days. Temporary road closures will take place, and detours will be marked.

