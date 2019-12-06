Part of 695 to close Sunday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State DOT says a portion of 695 between Interstate 690 and the Fairmount-Camillus interchange will close to drivers on Sunday night beginning at 10 p.m. and will stay that way until 5 a.m. on Monday.
National Grid crews will be replacing transmission lines that cross over 695 near Gerelock Road. Detours will be posted.
