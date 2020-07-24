Portion of Cardner Road in Pompey to close for bridge repairs

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Cardner Road in Pompey will close on Monday, July 27 for bridge repairs.

The bridge, located about a mile north of New York State Route 80, will be repaved, and have work done on the structure.

Cardner Road will be closed to all but local traffic between State Route 80 and Delphi Falls Road.

The work is expected to be done by the end of the season.

