Portion of I-81 north closed at Nedrow exit because of crash

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Interstate 81 northbound is closed at Exit 16, the Nedrow exit, due to a crash.
Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a tractor trailer was heading southbound on Interstate 81 and crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
