Portion of I-81 north closed at Nedrow exit because of crash

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Interstate 81 northbound is closed at Exit 16, the Nedrow exit, due to a crash.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a tractor trailer was heading southbound on Interstate 81 and crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed.

Closure on #I81 NB at Exit 16 – US 11; Nedrow; Onondaga Nation https://t.co/KnsDmzaTra — 511NY Central Mohawk (@511nyCNY) April 21, 2020

