Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Portion of I-81 north closed at Nedrow exit because of crash

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert_1529695415632.jpeg.jpg

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Interstate 81 northbound is closed at Exit 16, the Nedrow exit, due to a crash.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a tractor trailer was heading southbound on Interstate 81 and crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected