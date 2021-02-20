Portion of Interstate 81 north and south around Tully closed

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Interstate 81 in both directions is closed at Exit 14 in Tully. A NewsChannel 9 reporter at the scene says there are about six vehicles in the median stuck in the snow and provided the pictures below. State Police said there were no injuries, and vehicles were in the process of being removed as of 2 p.m.

According to 511.org, all northbound lanes are closed as if 1 p.m. and will be for at least two hours.

I-81 Northbound
Crash on I-81 northbound before Exit 14 – US 11; NY 80; NY 281; Tully (Preble) All lanes closed
Lane ClosuresAll lanes closed
Start TimeFeb 20 2021, 12:58 PM
Last UpdatedFeb 20 2021, 1:04 PM

Just before 1:30 p.m., 511.org posted that a crash has caused part of southbound Interstate 81 to be closed around Exit 14, as well. There is no word on when those lanes are expected to be opened.

I-81 Southbound
Crash on I-81 southbound before Exit 14 – US 11; NY 80; NY 281; Tully (Tully) All lanes closed
Lane ClosuresAll lanes closed
Start TimeFeb 20 2021, 1:27 PM
Last UpdatedFeb 20 2021, 1:29 PM

