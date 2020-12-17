Portion of Thruway near Canastota closed due to crash

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway confirms that a tractor trailer rolled over and seriously injured one person. It has caused the Thruway to close the westbound lanes near Canastota.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. and the westbound lanes between Exit 34 to Route 13 in the Village of Canastota, and Exit 34A to Interstate-481 in the Town of DeWitt are closed.