SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that the ramps for Exits 22, 23A, and 23B to Hiawatha Boulevard, Bear Street, and Destiny USA Drive from southbound I-81 will close beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The project is to begin repairing the roads and also restore the bridge. Work is expected to complete on Sunday, August 28.

Drivers will be directed to follow a detour that will run through Exit 21 from southbound I-81, Spencer Street and Solar Street.

The NYSDOT has urged motorists to be alert and slow down within work zones. Police would like to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone can result in the suspension of your driver’s license.

For more information regarding the road work, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the 511NY mobile app.