SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe.

The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project.

“Dig once” projects repair as much underground infrastructure as possible in one fell swoop to avoid future excavations in newly paved roads.

Syracuse Water Department will close the intersection on August 2 and 3 to install the new water main, and traffic will reopen at reduced capacity on August 4 until road work is complete.

You can see the City of Syracuse road reconstruction projects on the map below. The map can also be found on the City of Syracuse website.