Section of Grand Avenue in Syracuse closed to westbound traffic through August 4th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A section of Grand Avenue will be closed on the westside of Syracuse for a few days to repair sewer cuts along the road. 

According to a press release, the city of Syracuse Department of Public Works will close Grand Avenue, between Velasko Road and Hoefler Street, to westbound traffic from Friday, July 31 to Tuesday, Aug. 4.

During the closure, crews will be working to repair sewer cuts along the road. 

The city says detour signs will be in place to redirect traffic. 

