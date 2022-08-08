SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day.

What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East

When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August

Details: Travel will be limited to a single lane on the eastbound lanes on Erie Boulevard East from Bridge Street to East Genesee Street until paving is complete, when work will shift to the westbound lanes

What: Repairs to CSX railroad crossing in Geddes

When: For 3-5 days

Details: CSX is repairing the roadway surface around the railroad tracks just west of the New York State Fairgrounds. Westbound access to I-690 from State Fair Boulevard will be maintained while traffic will be detoured to Exit 5. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Armstrong Road in Warners.

What: Replacement of Sentinel Heights Bridge

When: Northbound: Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until August 10; Southbound: Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from August 10 to August 12

Details: I-81 will close between Exits 16 and 17 in Nedrow to facilitate the reconstruction of Sentinel Heights Bridge. Message boards posted will help drivers find detour routes, but northbound traffic will force drivers to leave at Exit 16. Southbound traffic will remain open for access to I-481N, but all other traffic will require drivers to leave on Exit 17 to Route 11.

What: Sidewalk reconstruction on the west side of Teall Avenue

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 5-7 days

Details: Southbound lanes on Teall Avenue from James Street to Robinson Street will close to facilitate sidewalk reconstruction. Detours will help reroute traffic.