Sinkhole on West Genesee Street causing problems for Syracuse drivers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sinkhole is causing some trouble for drivers in the City of Syracuse.

On Wednesday, a sinkhole opened up on West Genesee Street between Sackett and Liberty streets, near Harrison Bakery.

The closure includes both east and westbound lanes, so drivers will have to find an alternate route to get downtown from the west side. 

Crews are working to repair the sinkhole and there is no timeframe for when the road will be opened.

