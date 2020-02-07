Closings
Speed limit reduced to 45 mph on portion of Thruway

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:
NYS Thruway_6560442690533804267

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority has lowered the speed limit on a portion of the Thruway due to the hazardous weather conditions.

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from Exit 29A (the Little Falls exit) to Exit 45 (Rochester I-490) in both directions of I-90.

