Speed limit reduced to 45 mph on portion of Thruway

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority has lowered the speed limit on a portion of the Thruway due to the hazardous weather conditions.
The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from Exit 29A (the Little Falls exit) to Exit 45 (Rochester I-490) in both directions of I-90.
