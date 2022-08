SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers going by the Fairgrounds on I-690 may need to slow down the next few weeks.

The speed limit is temporarily reduced from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour to accommodate the New York State Fair. The slowdown started on August 18, 2022 and will remain in place until the Fair is over.

For up-to-date travel information leading up to the Fair, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.