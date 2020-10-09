Tractor-trailer truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer truck hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The westbound lane on Onondaga Lake Parkway is temporarily closed.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected