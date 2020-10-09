Tractor-trailer truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge Traffic Posted: Oct 9, 2020 / 09:57 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 9, 2020 / 09:57 AM EDT LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer truck hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. The westbound lane on Onondaga Lake Parkway is temporarily closed. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene.
