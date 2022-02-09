TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-481 SB at Exit 5E, left lane reopened and traffic moving again

UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) — The left lane has reopened and traffic has started to move normally.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert this morning as a crash has closed the left lane of I-481 SB at Exit 5E, Kirkville Road, according Onondaga County officials report. While the other lanes remain open, expect some delays on your morning commute. You can see the area to avoid below, according to the Town of Dewitt Lieutenant Jerry Pace. It spans the area of I-481 south from Northern Boulevard to 690.





