SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert as a crash has prompted the closure of all lanes on I-481 southbound at Exit 6 for the NYS Thruway I-90.





The crash occurred at 10:45 a.m. this morning and remains closed at 12:35 p.m. Onondaga County expects all mains to remain closed for up to 2 more hours.

Check back here for updates as they become available.