Interstate 690 East back open after tractor trailer overturns

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The left lane of Interstate 690 East near the John Glenn Boulevard exit in Geddes was closed Friday morning after a tractor trailer flipped onto its side around 5:30 a.m.

Fire officials tell NewsChannel 9 that there were no injuries, but traffic was impacted for the remainder of the morning.

The Interstate was back open just before 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy of NYSDOT

