SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s an announcement for motorists — the exit ramp from I-81 southbound to Salina Street will close on Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ramp is at Exit 19.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the ramp is closing to facilitate the installation of a new crosswalk at the end of the ramp.

The right lane exit to Clinton Street at Exit 19 will remain open, and traffic for Salina Street will detour to Clinton Street and turn left at Herald Place.

Drivers are asked to use caution and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

For the latest information, visits www.511.org.