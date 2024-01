SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lane closures on I-690 eastbound will continue through Friday, Jan. 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Two lanes will be closed on weekdays between Exit 14 (Teal Avenue) and Exit 15 (Midler Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will facilitate the ongoing maintenance of the Midler Avenue bridge.

Construction is weather-dependent, and the timeline could change again based on the conditions, the DOT said.