UPDATE (11:07 A.M.) All lanes have reopened.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert as a crash has prompted the closure of the left and center lanes on I-690 eastbound between Exit 7 and 9, according to Onondaga County officials. Expect lanes to be closed for up to 2 hours and for traffic to move slowly.





Check back here for updates as they become available.