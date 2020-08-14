Traffic alert: Milling underway on Grant Boulevard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Milling is underway on Grant Boulevard in Syracuse. The road reconstruction project began on Friday and is expected to last about two weeks.
Grant Boulevard, between Wheaton Road and Butternut Circle, will have the road surface removed.
There will be some temporary lane closures during the project, and detours will be marked.
