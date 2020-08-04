Traffic Alert: Onondaga Lake Parkway to close for a movie shoot

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Lake Parkway will close to traffic for much of the day on Thursday and Friday evening.

The parkway will be closed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m on Thursday, and again on Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Traffic will be detoured onto Old Liverpool Road.

Visitors to Onondaga Lake Park will still have access to the park.

Details of the film being shot were not released, but the production company did express thanks for everyone’s patience.

“The New York State Film industry employs hundreds in the area, and it is only

through the support of local businesses and residents that it can continue to grow.

On Three Pictures, Inc. appreciates the community’s support for the Film &

Entertainment Industry in Central New York.”

