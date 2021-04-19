TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving along Route 11 in N. Syracuse, Cicero, and Clay begins Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is starting a $3.9 million project Monday, paving 2.1 miles of State Route 11 from Taft Road in the Town of Clay through the Village of North Syracuse, up to Bear Road in Cicero.

“New York State is committed to making smart investments in infrastructure that support economic growth and enable our communities to grow and prosper,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This project will enhance safety and improve the resiliency of our roadway along an important commercial corridor that’s used by thousands of motorists each day.”

The project calls for the milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway. Drainage systems will be cleaned, new pavement markings and traffic signal loops will be installed and sidewalk ramps will be updated to comply with the American with Disabilities Act.

The majority of work is expected to be performed during the overnight hours with some shoulder work performed during the day. Motorists should expect single lane traffic controlled by flaggers during work periods.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and safely move over when maintenance and construction vehicles are on the side of the road. To learn more about the Move Over law and what we’re doing to keep workers and motorists safe in highway construction zones, visit www.ny.gov/workzonesafety.

Work is expected to be completed in the fall.