Traffic Alert: Repairs along Grand Ave & Syracuse Sidewalk Project begin today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Road construction season is in full swing.

Beginning Wednesday morning on Grand Avenue in the City of Syracuse, all eastbound traffic will be closed between Velasko Road and Delaware Street.

Crews are making curbing repairs along the road.

Construction is happening from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, July 21.

Detour signs will be posted.

The City of Syracuse is also beginning a $2.5 million federally-funded sidewalk improvement project on Wednesday.

Improvements begin along Hiawatha Boulevard between Van Rensselear Street and Solar Street over Onondaga Creek.

