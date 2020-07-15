Traffic Alert: Repairs along Grand Ave & Syracuse Sidewalk Project begin today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Road construction season is in full swing.
Beginning Wednesday morning on Grand Avenue in the City of Syracuse, all eastbound traffic will be closed between Velasko Road and Delaware Street.
Crews are making curbing repairs along the road.
Construction is happening from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, July 21.
Detour signs will be posted.
The City of Syracuse is also beginning a $2.5 million federally-funded sidewalk improvement project on Wednesday.
Improvements begin along Hiawatha Boulevard between Van Rensselear Street and Solar Street over Onondaga Creek.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Newsfeed Now: Mask dispute turns deadly; Reporter talks battle with COVID-19
- Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket
- Rocket carrying classified payload successfully launches from Virginia
- Ford unveils new Bronco, says website overwhelmed by ‘stampede of reservations’
- Comet Neowise seen in the skies of CNY Wednesday morning
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App