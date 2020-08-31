Traffic alert: Road construction on Grand Avenue in Syracuse

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Traffic alert for those traveling on Grand Avenue in Syracuse. Beginning Monday, Grand Avenue, between Delaware Street and Velasko Road, there will be a milling and repaving project happening.

Grand Avenue will be closed for the road work, but detours will be marked. 

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the week, depending on the weather.

