SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two road reconstruction projects in the City of Syracuse are set to begin on Thursday.
Milling will begin on Shonnard Street between West Street and West Onondaga Street and on West Adams Street between Salina Street and West Onondaga Street.
The repaving project is expected to be completed in 10 days. Drivers should expect temporary lanes or road closures with detours.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Traffic Alert: Road reconstruction begins Thursday on Shonnard & West Adams Streets in Syracuse
- Consumer Reports: COVID-19 scams on the rise
- Children should be up-to-date on vaccines before start of school year
- New York Medicaid enrollments highest since 2014
- Upstate Medical University seeking participants for COVID-19 vaccine trial
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App