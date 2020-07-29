Traffic Alert: Road reconstruction begins Thursday on Shonnard & West Adams Streets in Syracuse

Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two road reconstruction projects in the City of Syracuse are set to begin on Thursday.

Milling will begin on Shonnard Street between West Street and West Onondaga Street and on West Adams Street between Salina Street and West Onondaga Street.

The repaving project is expected to be completed in 10 days. Drivers should expect temporary lanes or road closures with detours.

