Update (9:10 a.m.) — All lanes have reopened as of 9:10 a.m. Traffic should be returning to normal!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might want to find an alternative route this morning as a rollover crash has significantly slowed down the flow of traffic on I-81.

New York State says that both the right and center lanes on I-81 south bound have closed, right before Exit 23A/23B/22, Hiawatha Blvd; Destiny, Bear St.

Image from 511ny.org

Lanes are expected to be closed for up to two hours. Check back here for updates as they become available.