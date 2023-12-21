SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a brief closure along I-690 eastbound on Thursday, Dec. 21.

I-690 will be closed to traffic between Exit 15, Midler Avenue, and Exit 16S, Thompson Road starting tonight, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. until tomorrow, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m.

The closure is due to a fascia beam replacement that carries Midler Avenue over I-690.

The NYSDOT will have a detour for drivers.

“A signed detour will be in place directing traffic traveling eastbound on I-690 to exit 15 (Midler Ave.), to east on Erie Boulevard, to north on Thompson Road, to I-690 eastbound,” said the NYSDOT.

All construction is dependent on the weather.

For up-to-date information, call 511, or visit their website.