Traffic signal replacement may cause delays in the Town of DeWitt on Thursday

UPDATE: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the signal will now be replaced on Thursday, May 6.

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will conduct a traffic signal replacement on Monday, May 3 at the intersection of Jamesville Road and Randall Road in the Town of DeWitt.

Drivers should expect lane closures in both directions between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and use caution in the posted work zones. 

The DOT asks that travelers reduce speeds within work zones, use caution, and be mindful of roadside workers and construction vehicles.

