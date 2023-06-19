SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Syracuse Police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.

Officers responded to the area of I-81 North, near the Court Street on-ramp just before 7:45 Monday morning.

Syracuse Police confirm two motorcycle riders were involved in a crash with a pick-up truck.

The two motorcycle riders were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police say one of them sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck initially left the scene, but police say he was found a short time later, not far from the accident.

At this time, it’s unclear if any tickets have been issued.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Syracuse Police expect some lanes along I-81 North to remain closed as officers continue to investigate.

Drivers: expect delays between I-81 North and the Court Street exit until further notice. You are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the department at (315) 442-5200.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 on air and online for updates as we get them.