Vehicle fire closes I-81 off ramp from I-690 east early Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A vehicle fire caused some traffic headaches for drivers in Syracuse on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a motorhome fire on the Interstate 81 off ramp off of Interstate 690 east, right before Adams Street.

The ramp was closed while crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

