Water main break in Camillus shuts down part of Route 174

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A large water main break in Camillus on Monday is still causing headaches. Route 174 remains shut down in both directions between Forward Road and Martisco Road.

Camillus Police say road repairs may take up to three days to complete, so plan accordingly.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected