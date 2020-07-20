Water main break in Camillus shuts down part of Route 174

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A large water main break in Camillus on Monday is still causing headaches. Route 174 remains shut down in both directions between Forward Road and Martisco Road.
Camillus Police say road repairs may take up to three days to complete, so plan accordingly.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 2020 Honeywell Sportsmen’s Days cancelled
- Fayetteville-Manlius School District meets to discuss reopening plans
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy helps free goat stuck in a fence
- Border readies for protracted war on coronavirus, flu, slew of viruses that peak in fall
- Fighting ‘a monster,’ South Texas leaders negotiate for COVID-19 care facilities
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App