Work on I-695 at Fairmount-Camillus interchange postponed

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Work on I-695 between I-690 and the Fairmount-Camillus interchange has been postponed because of the weather.
That stretch was set to be closed during the overnight hours tonight. The closure is so National Grid can replace the main transmission lines.
There hasn’t been a date set yet for when they plan to reschedule.
