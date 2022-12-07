ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have been accused of subjecting children to sex abuse between the ages of four to 12, according to the Oneida City Police Department’s Investigations Divisions.

Police say the children were at the ages of four years old to 12 years old at the time of the alleged abuse that occurred from 2012 to 2016.

The evidence was presented before a Grand Jury by the Madison County District Attorney’s Officer and after a lengthy investigation, all three suspects were indicted for their roles in the abuse.

Police say that arrest warrants were then issued by the Madison County Court for all three suspects.

Theodore Presley III

41-year-old suspect Theodore ‘Teddy’ Presley III was found by NYSP/U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Watertown on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Presley was taken into custody without incident and was turned over to the Oneida City Police Department.

Police say Presley has been charged with the following:

– Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (class A-II felony)

– Two counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the first degree (class B felony)

– Two counts of Assault in the second degree (class D felony)

After arraignment in Madison County Court, Presley was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail and a $1 million bond.

Johnathan Presley

On the same day, 42-year-old Johnathan Presley turned himself in to investigators at Oneida Police Department.

He was charged with the following:

– One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (class A-II felony)

– One count Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 1st degree (class B felony)

After arraignment in Madison County Court, Johnathan Presley was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail and a $500,000 bond.

Tanaia Graham

On Wednesday, December 7, 36-year-old Tanaia Graham was found by the NYSP/U.A. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Syracuse.

Police say she was taken into custody without incident and was turned over to Oneida Police Department.

Graham was charged with the following:

– Two counts of Rape in the first degree (class B felony)

After arraignment in Madison County Court, Graham was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail and a $200,000 bond.

All suspects are scheduled to reappear before the Madison County Court on later dates and times, according to police.

Oneida City Police Department thanks the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, and the NYSP/US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with the investigation and arrests.