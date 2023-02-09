SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Increased signage and heightened awareness regarding the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway, and yet still trucks are striking the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, as recent data show the number of bridge collisions haven’t decreased much in recent years.

Over the last three years, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has made improvements to make drivers aware of the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge with 46 countermeasures costing nearly $30 million.

Those countermeasures include enhanced signage, installation of state-of-the-art-over-height vehicle detection technologies, and heightened enforcement efforts, but still, drivers aren’t paying attention, and the data shows.

On February 8, the first strike of 2023 on the parkway bridge occurred and there is a good chance the number will go up through the year.

Bridge Strikes remain constant over the last three years

2020 Strikes 2021 Strikes 2022 Strikes 9 11 8 Courtesy New York State Department of Transportation

Why can’t the bridge be removed?

Central New Yorkers have suggested different ways to tackle this problem including raising the bridge, lowering the road, putting in a turnaround, and installing a hang alert system, but all of the following have reasons for why they can’t be implemented.

Raising the bridge isn’t possible because according to a 2011 report following the 2010 crash that killed four people when their Megabus hit the bridge, the DOT deemed it not feasible to raise the bridge’s height or lower the roadway.

That would also involve legal matters as the bridge is owned by CSX, a railroad transportation company, and in 2019 they shared with the DOT, after many discussions,, that they would be open to replacing the bridge, however, only if the state paid for it and with minimal disruption to the rail line.

Ed Rodriguez of the NYSDOT told NewsChannel 9 in 2019, that kind of project would cost tens of millions of dollars and there’s no funding for that.

As of June 2023, the state DOT did mention a proposed project on the Onondaga Lake Parkway that would “enhance safety for motorists and truck drivers by reducing speeds, enhancing signage and replacing the over-height vehicle detection system,” but there has been no update since on said project.

Lowering the road isn’t possible because the road can’t be lower than the water level of Onondaga Lake and there can’t be a turnaround because the state doesn’t own the land on the side of the road.

Lastly, a hanging alert system — which would be a bar that a truck hits to remind them to turn around — is a liability concern according to the state and there are other logistical issues with a hanging alert system.

In the meantime, it’s up to drivers to be more aware of the roads and pay attention to the current countermeasures that the state DOT has already implemented.