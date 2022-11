The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Being verified on Twitter may soon cost you.

Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter blue subscription. The company’s current Twitter blue feature is $4.99 a month.

Under new owner Elon Musk’s plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue check mark. A report says employees working on the launch were told Sunday they have until November 7 to launch the new plan or risk losing their jobs.